In 1993, this thrift store moved to this new location—the west end of main street in Miles City. With a new storefront, lighting, and reader board for ads and information, the store is ready for your contributions and purchasing many household and personal items. Being in the community for 50 years (next year), we can look forward to a half-century celebration!

I go to the backdoor of this thrift store and leave my accumulated personal items no longer used. The room is full—chuck full of boxes and bags. Volunteers work sorting and arranging our contributions. I go back to the front door—finding the pieces of clothing, household articles, and books of all sorts neatly arranged and waiting for my intrusion. My friend calls out to me from across the room, “Carolyn, if you cannot find it here—you don’t need it!” I smile, wave, and continue my treasure hunt.

(Carolyn Taylor, Ed.D. M.N. R.N., is a nationally acclaimed author. For more information go to leadershippoweronline.com. She can be reached at carolynrtaylor21@yahoo.com.)