In 1993, this thrift store moved to this new location—the west end of main street in Miles City. With a new storefront, lighting, and reader board for ads and information, the store is ready for your contributions and purchasing many household and personal items. Being in the community for 50 years (next year), we can look forward to a half-century celebration!
I go to the backdoor of this thrift store and leave my accumulated personal items no longer used. The room is full—chuck full of boxes and bags. Volunteers work sorting and arranging our contributions. I go back to the front door—finding the pieces of clothing, household articles, and books of all sorts neatly arranged and waiting for my intrusion. My friend calls out to me from across the room, “Carolyn, if you cannot find it here—you don’t need it!” I smile, wave, and continue my treasure hunt.
Thrift store philosophy:
The board’s philosophy (belief) is that a community thrift store is responsible for offering used items that are clean, orderly, and useable to the community at a reasonable and fair price.
Long-term goals and mission:
1. Increase shopper contributions and more thrifty sales for customers—of course!
2. Assist the community needy and poor with food/groceries, fuel, and rent as an outcome of sales. (Contact Manager, Charlie Carranco)
Objectives to meet long-term goals:
1. Continue to explore effective ways to present sellable items contributed to the store.
2. Continue to build and effectively manage a building to the north for processing potential sale items.
3. Continue to improve and keep clean the visual esthetics of the existing building interior—including an upgrade of flooring.
4. Continue to respond appropriately and with kindness with contributions to the community members recognized monetary, material, and other significant needs.
5. Continue to offer a coupon that enables savings upon completing a specified number of $10 purchases.
6. Continue to clean items, as needed, before placement on racks and shelves.
7. Continue to offer community bidding opportunities on selected items one time a month.
8. Continue to use eBay bidding by pulling up the computer search line “Miles City St. Vincent de Paul.”
9. Continue to post one Deal-A-Day in the thrift store.
10. Continue to offer volunteers a discount on clothes and a Christmas dinner.
11. Continue to have a board of ten people. (Delores Camaron — Chairperson)
Charlie Carranco is the busy manager of this “community-savings paradise”—which, by the way, has nothing to do with a religious organization and is not associated with another business. Not only does Charlie manage the thrift store, but he also has many other responsibilities. He also picks up furniture for potential sale, maintains an effective pay system for eight paid employees, manages 43 volunteers post the Covid, oversees the upgrading and upkeep of the building’s interior and exterior, and oversees the remodeling of building areas that need “special attention.” (Whew—shall I go on?) Approximately four years ago, he managed the construction of the attached/additional room to the east of the original building. The removal of the house outback (north) is to be a new storage shed. This new building will store and be a recycling area for miscellaneous items, off-season holiday paraphernalia, and horse/cowboy “stuff.” Selected items are sold once monthly to a company in Billings.
In December every year, there is community information-sharing of the dollar amount that goes back into the community, plus a reiteration of volunteer hours (see below).
St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store annual donations through November 2022
(Approximately 80% of thrift store profit goes directly to meet the needs of the community members.)
— CASA (Court Appointed Advocate for Children) ---------------------------- $5,000.
— Convent Keepers-MC Academy ------------------------------------------------ $5,000.
— Pine Hills Christmas Fund -------------------------------------------------------- $1,500.