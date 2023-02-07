Taylor

Educationally, potential administrators are taught the Theory of Leadership and Critical Thinking. However, the acquisition of theory is not always the sole determinant of acquiring a certain job, and the ability to work with people with integrity is also a MUST.

If you are a teacher of potential administrators, it is important to teach how to understand another person’s needs and to know that every person has different personal qualities. Everybody has a background of success, problems, worries, conditions, and “baggage.” We/they all have desires, difficulties, and you name it—we/they share all this to some degree! Therefore, the desire and ability to respond appropriately to another person’s needs as an administrator must always be a part of offering another person a new work position. The reciprocating employee offered a new job will most likely verbally respond or covertly require: “I will do what you expect if you will consider me and my legitimate personal needs (within reason) as I perform the expected behaviors of my job description/performance standards.” The outcome of this agreement and understanding is mutual respect.

