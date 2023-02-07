Educationally, potential administrators are taught the Theory of Leadership and Critical Thinking. However, the acquisition of theory is not always the sole determinant of acquiring a certain job, and the ability to work with people with integrity is also a MUST.
If you are a teacher of potential administrators, it is important to teach how to understand another person’s needs and to know that every person has different personal qualities. Everybody has a background of success, problems, worries, conditions, and “baggage.” We/they all have desires, difficulties, and you name it—we/they share all this to some degree! Therefore, the desire and ability to respond appropriately to another person’s needs as an administrator must always be a part of offering another person a new work position. The reciprocating employee offered a new job will most likely verbally respond or covertly require: “I will do what you expect if you will consider me and my legitimate personal needs (within reason) as I perform the expected behaviors of my job description/performance standards.” The outcome of this agreement and understanding is mutual respect.
Mutual respect says that administrators need to learn that the balance of administrative firmness and kindness is a balancing act that demands constant weighing of work and personal needs. Therefore, administrative power relates to how administrators can effectively relate and empathize with others in stressful situations. Administrators can support another person’s needs while getting the job assignment accomplished. Empathetic kindness as an administrator is a major hallmark of all professional administrative behavior!
An important question: Is it wise to always promote an employee to an administrative position within the same facility/organization? It is questionable!
The promotion to an administrator position of a person who knows other employees’ strengths and limitations sometimes gives an administrator an edge on success. The challenge is to find an administrator who is recognized by other associates as knowledgeable about the processes/policies and can be considered and respected as an administrator.
The employee’s internal facility/organization’s elevation of responsibilities to a new and more demanding position is not always successful! Furthermore, taking on a new role with new expected administrative relationships with the same employees is often very difficult. It causes a necessary change in the degree and kind of employee fraternization--usually a need for curtailment of employee fraternization. Effects of job promotion within a facility/organization recognize the need for any newly assigned and promoted person to an administrative position to withstand internal turmoil from disheartened employees who did not get a promotion—and accept it gracefully. It requires a person in an administrative role to change old relationships into new and unfamiliar behaviors. Some non-promoted persons think someone else (often themselves) within the facility/organization should have been promoted to an elevated work position. Internal stress occurs, and alliances are blurred.
One significant detriment to a new administrative role is the possibility that the promoted administrator has formed past employee relationships and exhibited behaviors that have exposed possible personal areas prone to staff manipulation or coercion. Going from an employee cohort with overtly friendly employee behaviors to a more responsible and accountable administrative role with new job expectations is very different from past employee behaviors. It can be somewhat threatening, daunting, and confusing—for everybody!
It is always tempting for a facility/organization to “reward” an employee for longevity or advancement compliance. The person has often learned well to be a follower and not a true leader. With all these important considerations, you can understand why intellectual astuteness is lacking when you hear, “We always hire from within!”