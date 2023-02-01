Carolyn Taylor

As a reminder from Part l, civility denotes gentleness as a life skill that shows respect for others. Therefore, successful leadership is rooted in acts of civility. Yet, in recent years there has been a prevalence of dishonesty, bullying, and incivility.

Civility expectations are not new. We teach our children the Golden Rule (I hope)—Treat Others The Way You Want To Be Treated. I guess that is what we mean when the proclamation says that we live in a “Civil Society!?” It takes efforts of restraint when experiencing fierce uncivil disagreement. Some civil people define the ultimate source of civility as “love.”

