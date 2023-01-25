Carolyn Taylor headshot

Carolyn Taylor

Civility—such a simple word with many meanings! Many meanings include being kind, considerate, courteous, and polite. So many terms of gentleness mark the behavior path to expectations in every leadership capacity! Gentleness is a life skill that shows respect for others and is an expected part of everyday behavior in all facets of our community lives. Civility lifts people’s spirits and encourages inspiration.

They say that leaders are “logical” — trained to meet the strict principles of validity, reliability, and reason. We know that leadership—true leadership—is a science of formal reasoning and good judgment—not merely depending on feelings or opinions. With all this expected logic as an outcome of scientific rationale, leaders are expected to have the wisdom of some of our society’s most intelligent members. Therefore, smart and logical leaders behave civilly. Consequently, it is difficult to forgive the blatant evidence of incivility! A leader’s uncivil behavior has been (and continues to be) evident when there is resistance to reason and compromise—so unlike the true spirit of the civil leader. You, as a leader, will never regret being kind in all human aspects and all forms of life. Civility allows us to disagree with others without disrespecting others.

(Carolyn Taylor, Ed.D. M.N. R.N., is a nationally acclaimed author. For more information go to leadershippoweronline.com. She can be reached at carolynrtaylor21@yahoo.com.)