Amorette Allison

When the Northern Pacific came through Miles City in 1881, they asked nothing from the community. Less than nothing, really. They pretty much ignored that fact that a town already existed. They tended to lay out towns as they went and had no plans to deal with towns that were there first. Which is why the BNSF tracks run through Miles City at an angle.

When the Chicago, Milwaukee St. Paul & Pacific came through in 1907, they did have a request. The line their surveyors had mapped out would run down the middle of an existing street. The city willingly vacated Ohio Street, moved or demolished all the houses on that street and Ohio Street became the Milwaukee tracks. Since there wasn’t much on the north side of those tracks, the Milwaukee had plenty of space to build their yards.

(Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.)