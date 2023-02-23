When the Northern Pacific came through Miles City in 1881, they asked nothing from the community. Less than nothing, really. They pretty much ignored that fact that a town already existed. They tended to lay out towns as they went and had no plans to deal with towns that were there first. Which is why the BNSF tracks run through Miles City at an angle.
When the Chicago, Milwaukee St. Paul & Pacific came through in 1907, they did have a request. The line their surveyors had mapped out would run down the middle of an existing street. The city willingly vacated Ohio Street, moved or demolished all the houses on that street and Ohio Street became the Milwaukee tracks. Since there wasn’t much on the north side of those tracks, the Milwaukee had plenty of space to build their yards.
Both railroads contributed to the difficulty of navigating our little town.
None of the promised north-south railroads ever got far enough along to pick out a route through or around Miles City. So we don’t know how much more difficult it would have been to drive around a community with three rail lines.
In 1923, that railroad appeared to be approaching, even if the exact route was still uncertain. It would go from Miles City to Casper, Wyoming but whether it would go up the Tongue River or the Powder was matter of great debate.
Surveyors, it was reported throughout late 1922 and early 1923, were busily calculating some route or another. Everyone from Beebe to Coalwood was excited by what the new railroad would bring their community. The “south country,” as the Miles City Daily Star called it, was planning for big things when the railroad came through.
There was something interesting about the Montana Railway Company, though. For all that there were daily articles on the progress of the line, there were also casual mentions of committees being formed to raise money to construct it. Oh, yes, there were investors, big names from New York and all that, but locals were being asked to donate just a little cold hard cash to the project.
The Tuesday February 13, 1923 edition of the Daily Star unusually featured a local story. Front pages, in that era, were generally strictly national and international news. So it was unexpected to see a large headline about something local right on the front page.
The headline got right to the point: Ten Per Cent Total Cost Of New Railroad Is Asked.
The subhead assured readers Builders Will Pay Ninety Per Cent of
Cost, But Will Ask Nothing Until Road Completed And In Operation.
Charles N. Haskell, former governor of Oklahoma, was a leading figure in the effort. This was reassuring, as Haskell was famous for being incorruptible. He became the first governor of Oklahoma in 1907. In a time when bribing politicians was considered perfectly acceptable, “though he was the leader in the deliberations of the committee on county lines and county seats, when hundreds of towns had committees attending the sessions with heavy purses, he left these deliberations lean and poor, and by the time he retired from the governor’s office he had become utterly impoverished.” says his entry on Wikipedia.
So the whole effort was probably legitimate; it was just not realistic.
Still, Haskell and his associates came to Miles City and delivered a report full of facts and figures to all interested parties who attended the speech in the high school auditorium. A number of Sheridan, Wyo. boosters attended “with blizzard prevailing outside.”
The deal was this: Haskell and his associates would build the railroad from Miles City to the Salt Creek oil fields in Wyoming and “will bear ninety per cent of the total cost of construction, put up the one hundred per cent if necessary, and when the road is finally completed, would ask the people in the cities and country to be directly benefitted to pay ten per cent of the total cost.
“In other words, if the construction costs to completion amount to $15,000,000, the contributions from the territory will $1,500,000 to be equitably proportioned among the various cities and towns and the intervening territory to be traversed by the railroad.”
According to the speakers that cold snowy night, “the funds have been authorized.” The article does not, however, say who was authorizing those funds and where that $15 million was coming from.
It was an urgent matter to raise the money to demonstrate the enthusiasm of all the people and land that would profit from the railroad because “work would begin in earnest not later than June 1 and continued until the completion of the project by September 1.”
Three months to build over 100 miles of railroad seems a bit ambitious to me but it was a simpler time and no environmental impact statements were needed. Still that is a lot of earth and wood and iron to move in a very short time.
Senator John B. Kendrick of Wyoming was another big promoter of the railroad and spoke quite eloquently that evening. To begin with, he assured Miles Citians that Sheridan was an ever loyal and faithful friend. (What happened to Casper, the supposed end of this line, is never mentioned.)
“He traced the friendships existing between Miles City and Sheridan which has lasted through the past generation.” He said the oil refinery would expand and a sugar factory would be next, all supported by the new railroad.
“There is cash on hand with which to build,” said Senator Kendrick. So why shouldn’t everyone add a little more to the pot?
There was no mention of returns on investment, however. Which is probably just as well, because everyone who had invested in the oil refinery was a bit shy about being promised big returns.
I don’t know if the money was raised. I do know the railroad was never built. Maybe the investors in Miles City a century ago knew a bad deal when they saw it.