Sen. Steve Hinebauch

This has been one of the busiest weeks in the Montana State Legislature since I have been here, for two reasons. One reason is that any Senate bills with a fiscal note have to be transferred to the House by today. The other reason is that all house bills that need amended have to be through the Senate by April 13. The time for sine die is getting closer.

In Judiciary committee we heard several bills about how to change the path of Child Protective Services. Since Montana has the highest per capita in the nation of children in Child Protective Services we are trying to find some ways to reverse this trend. Senator Lenz, out of Billings, has worked tirelessly on this issue for many years. We heard some bills about how to correct our Judicial system, as we have all year. By most ratings we have the most liberal judicial system in the country. Another bill we heard was HB721 about disallowing dismemberment of living babies during an abortion procedure. We heard testimony about several babies who survived a dismemberment abortion attempt and are living without arms or legs. Pretty barbaric! I am going to carry this bill on the floor soon. It might be a very interesting day.

(Sen. Steve Hinebauch represents Senate District 18 which includes Wibaux.)