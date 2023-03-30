It was briefly Joe, Montana but that was not the first issue with the name of Ismay, the only other incorporated town in Custer County. It went through a few names before settling on Ismay and even that name turned out to be controversial.
The Chicago, Milwaukee St. Paul & Pacific Railroad established Ismay in 1907 at the point where the old stage road from Fort Lincoln to Fort Keogh crossed O’Fallon Creek.
According to an article on the front page of the Miles City Star on Tuesday, March 24, 1998, written by area genealogy expert Elaine Swanson, the community started out with the bland name of Sandstone. The article says the Ismay Journal reported on the various names Sandstone cycled through before settling on Ismay.
A sign designating the town as Sandstone was erected. Briefly.
“(The first residents) had scarcely gotten through dinner and gotten back” when a new sign was up with the town name of Burt.”
Burt was, according to Mary Haughian’s book, “Ismay: Little Chicago of the West,” George Burt, an early promotor of the town. It was Mr. Burt who wanted to develop the little town in an “Illinois” architectural style. This involved building tall brick water towers and probably led the “Little Chicago” nickname.
Burt, according to other sources, was rejected by both the railroad and the United States Post Office. In an era of cursive handwriting on most mailing and shipping labels, the name Burt could be misread as Butte if the handwriting was not precise. Since Butte was bigger, older and considerably more significant than the new town of Burt, Butte kept its name and Burt changed.
The next step was “Earlingburt.” The “Earling” might have been a gesture towards the President of the Milwaukee Road, whose name was Earling. Since there was also an Earlingburt Mercantile in Ismay at one time, Mr. Earling, whoever he was, may have been a partner with Mr. Burt.
The school was also briefly the Earlingburt School and later just the Burt School.
The name was awkward and didn’t catch on.
So, the town was named Ismay. And, depending on which source you read, named after Isabelle and Maybelle or possibly Mary, two daughters of George W. Peck, who was also a Milwaukee Railroad official or the daughters of Mr. Earling whose daughters were Isabel and May.
Everyone agrees that the town was named after the daughters of a Milwaukee Road official and, by 1908, the name was settled.
The town grew even though there was little drinking water in the area. There were a few wells described by Mary Haughian as “shallow artesian wells with very little pressure.”
Then came the strangest publicity Ismay would experience until its flirtation with fame in the early 1990s.
Ismay, Montana was named after two young ladies, there is no dispute about that.
However, in 1912, another Ismay began to draw attention and it was not positive attention.
For the big event that captured the new in 1912 was the sinking of the Titanic. And that was BIG news.
Elaine Swanson’s article explains: “Shortly after the survivors arrived in North America on the ship Carpathia, White Star Line official J. Bruce Ismay, connected with the Titanic’s began to get much of the blame for the tragedy.”
White Star owned the Titanic and had boasted about its incredible speed — not, as popular legend goes, that it was unsinkable. That legend actually came after the sinking, before the tragedy was fully known, when a White Star official said he believed the ship was unsinkable. The designers only said it would take more to sink it than most ships. Unfortunately, most ships don’t speed into an iceberg.
“Some believed that Ismay pushed the Titanic to speed through icy waters. The captain and roughly 1,500 others went down with the ship while Ismay managed to get on a lifeboat and survive.”
Ismay wasn’t as awful as that sounds. He was helping load women and children into collapsible lifeboats, which were barely seaworthy, and said he only got into the lifeboat because there were no women and children left to board. The lifeboat he was in only launched about 20 minutes before the Titanic went down.
“Ismay denied any wrongdoing and lived with accusations for the rest of his life. Not only did the public blame the man for the death, but the town of Ismay was the target of negative remarks.”
How anyone found out about Ismay, Montana and made the connection to J. Bruce Ismay is unknown but Swanon’s article continues:
“The newspaper (Ismay Journal) reported the rumors that the residents of Ismay, ‘a town on the Puget Sound extension of the Milwauee Railway’ were considering changing the name. The reports that the residents were in favor of adopting the name of some hero from the ship but did not consider (John Jacob) Astor and ‘Butt and Smith were too insignificant for a growing town like Ismay.’ Those men were well thought of by the public.
Smith was Captain Edward John Smith, who very famously went down with the ship and Butt was Archibald Willingham DeGraffenreid Clarendon Butt, an American Army officer and aide to presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft. He was reported by survivors to have remained at his table, playing cards, as others fled the sinking ship.
However, the Ismay Journal was quoted in the Swanson article “Inasmuch as Ismay has too many important problems to solve, the question of changing the name of our village has never been given a moment’s thought. Our village had an altogether too serious a time in securing a name at all” to consider a change.
So Ismay remained Ismay, even as J. Bruce Ismay was forgotten. Except for Joe Montana, Ismay has remained Ismay.