Amorette Allison

It was briefly Joe, Montana but that was not the first issue with the name of Ismay, the only other incorporated town in Custer County. It went through a few names before settling on Ismay and even that name turned out to be controversial.

The Chicago, Milwaukee St. Paul & Pacific Railroad established Ismay in 1907 at the point where the old stage road from Fort Lincoln to Fort Keogh crossed O’Fallon Creek.

(Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.)