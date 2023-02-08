For a party that slams “identity politics” and “government overreach,” our supermajority legislature sure spends a lot of time talking about it.

While proclaiming to be both pro-freedom and pro-parental rights, our legislature puts forward contrary legislation. Take Senate Bill 99, proposed by Sen. John Fuller, R Kalispell. Under the guise of “providing for a youth health protection act,” SB99 is truly a proposal to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors and restrict the use of public resources for medical and social transitions. It directly targets our individual freedom, chips away at parental obligation to care for their children, and criminalizes doctors for doing their job.

(Thomas Flanagan lives in Absorkee.)