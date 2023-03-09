“Beware the Ides of March.” While some readers may remember hearing those words quoted, I wonder how many know from whence it comes, or what it means. That phrase was made famous by its use in the tragic play, Julius Caesar, written by William Shakespeare in 1599. In Act I, Scene 2, of that play, Caesar and his entourage are striding through a crowded marketplace when a soothsayer (prophet) cries out, “Caesar, beware the ides of March!”

That sets the stage (pun intended) for the subsequent assassination of Caesar, the popular Roman Emperor, later in the play, on March 15. The assassination of Julius Caesar actually occurred in 44 B.C., when the Roman calendar revolved around lunar events, including “ides,” which marked times of the full moon. The Ides of March occurred on March 15 that year.

