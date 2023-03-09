“Beware the Ides of March.” While some readers may remember hearing those words quoted, I wonder how many know from whence it comes, or what it means. That phrase was made famous by its use in the tragic play, Julius Caesar, written by William Shakespeare in 1599. In Act I, Scene 2, of that play, Caesar and his entourage are striding through a crowded marketplace when a soothsayer (prophet) cries out, “Caesar, beware the ides of March!”
That sets the stage (pun intended) for the subsequent assassination of Caesar, the popular Roman Emperor, later in the play, on March 15. The assassination of Julius Caesar actually occurred in 44 B.C., when the Roman calendar revolved around lunar events, including “ides,” which marked times of the full moon. The Ides of March occurred on March 15 that year.
Now, you may ask, what does that have to do with Montana outdoor recreationists? Well, March can be a tough time for Big Sky hunters and anglers. I consider it a sort of “in-between” time. Most Montana hunting seasons are closed, and it is too early yet for much good fishing. Sure, there can be some great ice-fishing in March, but, somehow, that is not the same.
March can be a time of gray and dreary days. By now, many of us are tired of winter, and eager for spring. One of my favorite authors, Robert Ruark, once wrote, in one of his “Old Man and the Boy” stories, “Don’t let anyone tell you that getting old happens in the autumn of your life. It happens in March.” I will bet some of my readers might agree!
March can be a good time to clean guns and put away last fall’s hunting gear. The smart ones among us hunters use this time to note which equipment is worn out and needs to be replaced. Even smarter ones use this time to order new gear and equipment, rather than waiting
until next fall, on the eve of Opening Day, when we realize, dang it, that vest is worn out, or those scope covers we lost needed to be replaced. This may also be a good time to shop for more ammunition, rather than waiting for prices to rise and supplies to diminish.
This is also a good time for rigging new walleye leaders, or tying trout flies, or maybe spooling new line on the fishing reels. I have one friend who fishes with only one rod and reel. He tells me he has not changed the line on that reel in ten years or more. He also usually fishes with the same lures, in the same places, using the same techniques. He loves to fish, and spends a lot of days fishing. Truth is, he does not catch many fish, but does not really seem to care.
Me, I fish with a lot of rods and reels, and possess way more lures and flies that I could ever use. I like to switch things out, and try different techniques. I darned sure hate to lose a big fish because I had rotten line on my reel, or had the drag stick on a reel that I had not properly oiled. Besides, what better way to spend a gray March day than working on fishing gear while dreaming about those warm spring days to come, when the fish just might be biting?
Quite often, you can find me spending a March day sitting in front of a roaring fire, either logs burning in the fireplace at the cabin, or more often, chunks of juniper and pine sizzling in a cathedral of boulders up on a favorite scoria butte in the Pine Hills of eastern Montana. That is where I like to celebrate the Ides of March, in a place where my Mother, brothers, friends, old dogs, and I, used to hike, hunt, picnic, and build memories.
I have just enough Welsh blood in my ancestry to be “almost Irish,” and when I spend a March day, maybe St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), perched in front of a rowdy fire up there on that ridge, my Celtic blood dances with memories and moments of times past, and hope for those memories and moments of times to come. So, beware the ides of March, even though the days may be gray and dreary. Let not your spirits droop. Another season is just around the corner.