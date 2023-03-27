This week, the House was focused on passing a conservative state budget. House Bill 2, the budget bill, passed a preliminary House vote on a party line following a day-long floor session.
House Republicans voted against 14 amendments and $178 million in new spending that was proposed by Democrats. The budget protects taxpayers’ pocketbooks as well as funds critical services of Montana. We have all felt the impact of Bidenflation and House Republicans did excellent work on this budget to keep it fiscally conservative and appropriate during this time.
HB2 continues to address the critical state-funded needs and services that the people of Montana expect in the future.
With the Republican supermajority in Helena, we have the opportunity to improve the Constitution of the State of Montana this session just as our Federal Constitution has been improved over the years. There are several constitutional amendments that are being introduced by Republican lawmakers that protect the Montana way of life. The future of our rights as Montanans depends on the work we can accomplish this session. That is why I am supporting multiple amendments such as establishing our right, rather than the opportunity, to hunt. In addition, an amendment has been introduced which seeks to change the process by which Montana Supreme Court Justices are selected.
Furthermore, there have been hundreds of House bills sent to the Senate. For example, I have introduced HB 745 which allows the use of religious books during free reading, as well as clarifies the authorization of prayers in schools. Additionally, I introduced HB 744 which states that a student may not be prohibited from participating in religious beliefs, conversations, or practices with another student or teacher. Both HB 745 and 744 have passed out of the House and are headed to Senate Education committee.
As always, I am honored to represent HD 38, and look forward to passing more conservative legislature.
(Rep. Greg Kmetz represents House District 38 in the Montana State Legislature.)