Rep. Greg Kmetz

This week, the House was focused on passing a conservative state budget. House Bill 2, the budget bill, passed a preliminary House vote on a party line following a day-long floor session.

House Republicans voted against 14 amendments and $178 million in new spending that was proposed by Democrats. The budget protects taxpayers’ pocketbooks as well as funds critical services of Montana. We have all felt the impact of Bidenflation and House Republicans did excellent work on this budget to keep it fiscally conservative and appropriate during this time.

(Rep. Greg Kmetz represents House District 38 in the Montana State Legislature.)