Carine Basmadjian

Did you know your heart beats around 100,000 times daily and pumps 2,000 gallons of blood? Your heart truly is the workhorse of your body. The question is: how well do you take care of your heart?

A healthy diet and lifestyle are your best weapons to fight cardiovascular disease. It’s not as hard as you may think, but it does require you to be intentional. According to the American Heart Association, there are seven risk factors (Life’s Simple 7) that people can improve through lifestyle changes. At Holy Rosary Healthcare and Intermountain Health, we are sharing simple ways to keep you and your heart healthy.

(Dr. Carine Basmadjian, MD, is a cardiologist at the SCL Health Heart and Vascular Institute and part of a team of specialists providing care to our communities in Eastern Montana. To learn more about our providers and the full range of heart and vascular services we offer, please visit svh.org/heart.)