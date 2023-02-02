Angie Johnson, North Dakota State University Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator recently wrote a good article on the challenges extreme cold temperature cause to hydraulic hose lines in tractors and machinery.

“The temperature of a piece of machinery can fluctuate from -20 degrees Fahrenheit to 200 degrees Fahrenheit in a matter of minutes,” says Johnson. “The hydraulic hoses on tractors and implements used in the winter months must be in prime condition to withstand the extreme temperature changes we face in the northern Plains.”

(Sharla Sackman is the MSU Extension Agent for Prairie County.)