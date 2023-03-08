Alta Dunning

March is National Nutrition Month, and we are looking toward the future this year. Although we are still in the midst of a long winter’s nap, spring is in the air. March provides new life from the farming and ranching communities, from new babies to new seedlings awaiting the sunshine. How we nurture our herd, flock, or crops affects their future potential. And how we nurture ourselves affects our future. This brings me back to our theme for nutrition month, “Fuel for the Future.”

At Holy Rosary Healthcare, we highlight how and what we eat sustains us daily and beyond. The choices and changes you make today can have a lasting impact. This could include incorporating balanced meals and snacks to nourish our bodies, reducing food waste and packaging, finding an approach to eating that is satisfactory versus limited, or reducing intake of animal-based options. The takeaway is that there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to how you “Fuel the Future.” As registered dietitians, we encourage individuals to choose a lifestyle that allows flexibility and meets their needs.

(Alta Dunning is a Registered Dietitian at Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City.)