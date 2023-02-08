“There is no liberty if the power of judging be not separated from the legislative and executive powers.” Alexander Hamilton, Federalist No. 78.

It is easy to attack those who cannot defend themselves. Ethical rules prevent judges from responding to partisan punches, even in self-defense. Despite this fact, politicians of all stripes tend to sound off when they learn of judicial decisions they don’t like.

(The Montana Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), a group of experienced courtroom lawyers and judges from all backgrounds that is dedicated to preserving the right to jury trial and judicial independence.)