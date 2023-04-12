As Montana Secretaries of State, both Democratic and Republican, for 24 years we supervised Montana’s elections. Working with the extremely competent county, city and school district clerks, administrators other local government entities, and an army of bi-partisan and non-partisan volunteers in communities across the state, we have helped establish a record of safe, secure, efficiently-run and accurate Montana elections.

HB 774 is a clear and present danger to that sterling Montana record - a hasty and poorly-thought-out attempt to force virtually all elections onto one day and one ballot. This 118 page bill will bring chaos, complications and confusion to Montana voters, not clarity.

Mike Cooney, Bob Brown and Linda McCulloch are all former Secretaries of State. 