A poster urging people not to change the Montana Constitution (Courtesy of Northern Plains Resource Council; Poster art by Windy Mill Press).

Montanans are blessed with some of the most expansive rights and freedoms of any U.S. state. We have these freedoms because our Constitution was written by Montanans to serve Montanans. In 1972, 100 delegates from every corner of the state — folks elected by their communities — authored this revolutionary document. These were everyday people — ranchers, teachers, homemakers, and even a beekeeper from Lewistown.

(Joanie Kresich is a retired teacher, lifelong educator, Livingston resident, and chair of Northern Plains Resource Council, a grassroots conservation and family agriculture group.)