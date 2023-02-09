bogner

One of my top priorities this legislative session is strengthening Montana’s position against hostile foreign nations like China. National security is primarily a responsibility of the federal government, but as a Marine who served in Iraq, I believe elected officials at all levels of government should be improving our security.

One thing we can do at the state level is work to keep our adversaries out of our critical infrastructure. My Senate Bill 203 prohibits foreign adversaries from buying or leasing things like telecommunications equipment, transmission lines, and oil refineries in Montana. Unlike other states that are pursuing similar legislation, I’m also taking it a step further by including agricultural land as critical infrastructure.

(Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, is the President Pro Tempore of the Montana Senate and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.)