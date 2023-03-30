As the snow melts, folks can begin inspecting their landscape to see which plants have fared well over the winter. Since they walk on the lawn, that’s the first thing they notice, and many of them don’t like what they see right now. Impacts from winter stresses may become visible and there are a few general indicators to explain the winter injury.
In areas where the snow lies all winter long, lawns can suffer from snow mold. This fungus that lives beneath the snow causes grass to die out in patches. It is usually worse where the grass was left long going into the winter.
While snow mold is rarely a severe problem on blugrasses in Montana, it can cause concern in spring, when the dead patches look horrible. The most notable symptoms are white or tan crusted patches of dead and matted leaf blades, similar in appearance to papier mâché. Close inspection can show white or pink fungal growth.
Fortunately, the problem is not usually severe, and a well-managed bluegrass lawn will quickly fill in the dead areas. If the dead patches are large, rake out the dead grass, loosen the soil and spot seed with a mixture of lawn grass that closely matches the makeup of the rest of the lawn.
If you live in a heavy snow area, cut the grass to about 1.5 inches in fall to prevent it from matting down beneath the snow and forming a haven for the snow mold fungus. In areas with little snowcover, grass dries out and the crowns may be injured from a lack of insulation. In those areas, leave the grass long over the winter to help protect the crowns from drying out.
Salt damage from de-icing products can cause straw-colored grass next to hardscapes like sidewalks, driveways and streets. Damage will appear as a gradient with more intense damage at the edge of the hardscape and lessening damage toward the center of the lawn.
Any vegetation can be injured by high salt loads. Spring rains should help to leach salts from the soil. Next winter, consider using salt alternatives to minimize turf damage.
Some parts of your lawn will simply not green up, leaving dead grass and bare spots. Winter stresses are not well understood and turf loss could be due to many factors, including those described above, plus desiccation and ice cover.
Winter injury problems are more likely to occur in areas that did not have consistent snow cover, areas with poor drainage or standing water, and areas that received foot and equipment traffic.
Repair these areas with seed or sod. Fine fescues and tall fescues can be planted for lower-input lawns, and Kentucky bluegrass can be used for higher-maintenance lawns. Perennial ryegrass is often included in patch-and-repair mixtures but is not a good choice for lawns in our area because it is not winter hardy.
For more information on lawn care, check out MSU Extension’s Montguide on successful lawns which you can get from your local MSU Extension Office or download from MSU Extension’s website at https://store.msuextension.org/.