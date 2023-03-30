Sharla Sackman

As the snow melts, folks can begin inspecting their landscape to see which plants have fared well over the winter. Since they walk on the lawn, that’s the first thing they notice, and many of them don’t like what they see right now. Impacts from winter stresses may become visible and there are a few general indicators to explain the winter injury.

In areas where the snow lies all winter long, lawns can suffer from snow mold. This fungus that lives beneath the snow causes grass to die out in patches. It is usually worse where the grass was left long going into the winter.

