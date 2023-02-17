GEORGE OCHENSKI

When Republicans run for office one of the most common themes is a pledge, as conservatives, to limit government in size, scope and intrusion. For many, that’s an attractive promise, especially in a state known for its “rugged individualism.” But in truth, as is more evident every day, the Republican-dominated Montana legislature is doing just the opposite.

The silver lining for this black policy cloud is that Montanans are not as dumb as some legislators think — and they’re catching on to the contradictions between conservatives’ campaign promises and their highly intrusive legislation. And as the conservatives try to tell us what to read, how to think (or not think), what we can and can’t do, they seem to believe our constitution is like their campaign promises — something which can simply be ignored once they’re elected.

George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident, an environmental activist and Montana’s longest running columnist.