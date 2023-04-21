In my teens I went to church with my parents as we had done all my life. At the end of the service the pastor raised his hand with the sign of the cross and said, “your sins are forgiven.” Then I’d say, “whew,” and continue living as I had. I’d heard the gospel in this church and I’d even been confirmed, but I’d never made a personal choice.
In college my major was partying and business with the end goal of making money. Behind the scenes, a group of Christian students had come back early for the college year and walked the campus praying that many students would make the choice to believe in Jesus Christ. One student stood in the lobby sharing the gospel about Jesus Christ and his death on the cross for our sins. He had a crowd while he talked all night. I peeked in and thought it was crazy. Sixty students came to the Lord through this. There was a lot of witnessing going on in the dorms and we’d say, “look out the Bible Bangers are coming.” One of the new believers was my friend Dewy Wetherby. He was the one that shared the Bridge Illustration with me showing a big cavern between me and God. Jesus Christ and his death on the cross as the way across. I said, “ya, I know,” but he explained that I needed to make the choice of having faith in Jesus Christ for forgiveness of my sins and invite him into my life. I finally did.
After that I almost flunked out because I stayed in my dorm room and read the Bible. My goals changed. Business and money no longer motivated me and I thought Jesus was coming back real soon anyway.
So, I was 20 years of age when I chose Philippians 3:7-16 as my life verses. These show the choices that the Apostle Paul made, “I count all things to be loss in view of the surpassing value of knowing Jesus Christ my Lord…That I may know him and the power of his resurrection and the fellowship of his sufferings, being conformed to his death; in order that I may attain the resurrection from the dead.”
The suffering of Christ on the cross is the central idea and core identity of the Christian.
Now, at 71, I haven’t had to change of heart and my choice stays the same. Yes, I’ve sometimes taken my eyes off the goal and yes, I’ve sinned and had to truly confess to the Lord and refocus. Let’s agree with Paul in Philippians 3:14, “to press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Jesus Christ.”
Paul Peterson is the pastor at the Third River Fellowship Church.