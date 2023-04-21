In my teens I went to church with my parents as we had done all my life. At the end of the service the pastor raised his hand with the sign of the cross and said, “your sins are forgiven.” Then I’d say, “whew,” and continue living as I had. I’d heard the gospel in this church and I’d even been confirmed, but I’d never made a personal choice.

In college my major was partying and business with the end goal of making money. Behind the scenes, a group of Christian students had come back early for the college year and walked the campus praying that many students would make the choice to believe in Jesus Christ. One student stood in the lobby sharing the gospel about Jesus Christ and his death on the cross for our sins. He had a crowd while he talked all night. I peeked in and thought it was crazy. Sixty students came to the Lord through this. There was a lot of witnessing going on in the dorms and we’d say, “look out the Bible Bangers are coming.” One of the new believers was my friend Dewy Wetherby. He was the one that shared the Bridge Illustration with me showing a big cavern between me and God. Jesus Christ and his death on the cross as the way across. I said, “ya, I know,” but he explained that I needed to make the choice of having faith in Jesus Christ for forgiveness of my sins and invite him into my life. I finally did.

Paul Peterson is the pastor at the Third River Fellowship Church.