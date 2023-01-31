Montana lost nearly a dozen nursing homes in 2022. The reality is that dozens more assisted living and long-term care facilities are hanging by a thread. They are waiting to see if our governor and state legislature will take the critical steps necessary to keep essential elder services available across this vast state. Now is the time to make your voice heard on this essential concern.

While the governor says Montanans would prefer to age in their homes, and no one would disagree, the reality is that a beloved father or uncle or husband, weighing 200+ pounds, incontinent, becoming combative in his dementia, may be more than his 85 year old, 100-pound spouse can handle. As facilities with skilled nursing, medications management, physical therapy, balanced nutrition and 24-7 care-givers shut their doors, families are seeing their loved ones shipped hundreds of miles away, only to see that facility close a few months later, just about the time their loved one begins to become comfortable with staff and furniture.

(Margie MacDonald is board member and lobbyist for Big Sky 55+, a non-profit group organizing seniors. She represented Billings in the Montana State House and Senate for 12 years between 2009-2020.)