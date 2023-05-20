In my last article, in March, we looked at Matthew 24 and some of the “signs” that Jesus spoke of that would let us know He would be returning soon.
I have had several folks let me know they would like to see an article looking at what it means to be ready. That is a great topic that needs to be considered. After all, if you know a world leader is coming to visit you wouldn’t you want to do what you could to be ready? How much more the King of Creation?
We will start by looking at Mark 1:14-15. Jesus is just beginning His public ministry. He is “preaching the gospel [from the Old English “godspel” for “good news”] of the kingdom of God, and saying, ‘The time is fulfilled, and the kingdom of God is at hand. Repent and believe in the gospel.’”
Although Jesus is applying this to Old Testament prophecies, concerning His first coming and public ministry found in Daniel 9:24-25, we can safely apply it to our time and His second coming. The message is the same and our response to be ready is accomplished in the same manner. The kingdom of God is at hand, repent and believe in the gospel. According to Jesus, our response is two-fold, repent and believe in the gospel. Let’s look at each in order.
What is Christ talking about when He says, “repent”? Often “repent” is understood as “to stop sinning.” There is a sense in which that is correct, but it is also getting the proverbial cart before the horse. The Greek word for “repent” in this verse is: metanoeo. It literally means “to think differently, to reconsider.” This may come as a surprise to some, but God is actually more concerned with our thought process than our actions. If our thought process is changed our actions will follow. God is not just saying, “stop sinning or else.” He desires to heal our minds, to give us new minds with godly thought processes and He knows the actions will follow. So, if Jesus is saying “repent” but He is not talking about just stopping sinning, what is He talking about? In what ways are we to repent or to think differently? He answers that with the next part.
Believe in the gospel. In the context of what Jesus is saying, the repentance that He is speaking of is repenting of (to think differently, reconsider) our unbelief. Turning from unbelief to belief. Murder does not keep us out of God’s kingdom, lying does not keep us out of God’s kingdom, stealing does not, nor does worshipping idols or using God’s name in vain. What keeps us out of the kingdom of God is unbelief. We read in Hebrews 3:19, “So we see that they could not enter in because of their unbelief.” When we read that verse in context, we see that their unbelief led them to rebellion against God. The thought process of unbelief leads to rebellion, whereas the thought process of believing in God leads to faithfully following Him.
Jesus said, “Believe the gospel.” The Good News is that eternal life is possible. Allow me to give an extremely truncated version of the Bible, aka the Gospel. God created humanity (Genesis 1:26). Humanity rebelled against God and thus cut himself off from the source of life, eternal life, love and peace (Genesis 3). The penalty for this rebellion is death and we are all under this condemnation (Romans 6:23, 3:23). Thus, chaos and death settled upon the earth and the human heart became evil (Jeremiah 17:9). God was not willing to leave people in that condition (2nd Peter 3:8) and He a plan already in place. God, Himself would come to this world (John 17:5) in rebellion and pay the penalty of death on our behalf. Jesus was executed on the cross, though He was innocent of any wrongdoing (John 19:4). This was done for us (Romans 5:8). Three days later He came back to life, showing His victory over death (1st Corinthians 15:55). This victory over death, eternal life, He offers to all who chose to believe (John 3:16).
This is about as plain as it can be, but the more we see the details the more we see this is all the result of the everlasting love of God for all and His desire to have a personal relationship with each one of us. If you desire to know more about the Gospel, God’s good news for humanity, feel free to call or text me, Michael Black at 913-290-4534 and I’d love to talk with you. Also, we can get you set up with a great set of bible studies. God’s blessing to you.
Michael Black is the Pastor of Miles City and Glendive SDA Churches.