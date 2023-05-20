Michael Black

In my last article, in March, we looked at Matthew 24 and some of the “signs” that Jesus spoke of that would let us know He would be returning soon.

I have had several folks let me know they would like to see an article looking at what it means to be ready. That is a great topic that needs to be considered. After all, if you know a world leader is coming to visit you wouldn’t you want to do what you could to be ready? How much more the King of Creation?

Michael Black is the Pastor of Miles City and Glendive SDA Churches.