To reject a thought or idea, you must have some knowledge or understanding of said thought or idea. If someone rejects the “interconnected and interactive nature of the physical and spiritual ecologies God created,” they will ultimately reject any biblical evidence they would be presented with. We, as believers, are not off the hook for sharing the evidence with them. We are called to communicate regardless of how people will accept or reject. Christ even tells us that we will be persecuted because of him (Matt 5:11-2) and to continue to share the gospel with everyone (Matt 28:19-20).
I am reading a book titled “Ecologies of Faith In A Digital Age” and I could not help but mentally ask, “what evidence would I give someone that dealt with both the physical and spiritual ecologies?” I kept returning to the eye as I thought through the above question. The eye is a fantastic creation. Dr. Russel Lazarus says that “the eye contains over two million working parts and is considered the second most complex organ in the body— the most complex is the brain.” It is stated that 80% of everything we learn passes through the eye and its two million working parts. Yet, in all of its complexity, the eye has only one job. That is to take the light we see, process and transmit an image that the brain can understand.
How, then, does this translate over to spiritual ecology? In Matthew 6:22-23 Christ says, “The eye is the lamp of the body. If your eye is healthy, your whole body will be full of light. But if your eye is bad, your whole body will be full of darkness. So if the light within you is darkness, how deep is that darkness!”
Jesus uses a physical ecology for a spiritual connection when he says the eyes are the lamp for the whole body. It is the entrance to our hearts, soul, and mind. Shakespeare says, “the eyes are the window to your soul.” The eye biblically is the processing center for what gets into our hearts or soul. If our eyes are healthy, the whole being will be. If we understand and process well, it makes all the difference between good and evil. The eye is the lamp for the entire being, and it connects what we see and learn to our hearts, soul, and mind. Matthew 15:19-20 tells us that how we process makes us healthy or unhealthy. It says, “For out of the heart come evil thoughts—murder, adultery, sexual immorality, theft, false testimony, slander. These are what defile a person; but eating with unwashed hands does not defile them.”
In today’s society, feelings matter more than facts do. Unfortunately, the Gen Z generation is being raised to believe that feelings trump any truth. In Tim Harford’s article “Facts v feelings: how to stop our emotions from misleading us,” he writes, “The pandemic has shown how a lack of reliable statistics can be dangerous. But even with the firmest of evidence, we often end up ignoring the facts we don’t like.”
So no matter the evidence of the interconnectedness of God’s spiritual and physical ecologies, if we choose to disregard or not believe, we are ultimately rejecting Christ himself. Because Colossians 1:17 says, “He is before all things, and by him all things hold together.” It is Christ that controls everything, even the creation of the eye.
(Dan Lutz is the pastor at Grace Bible Church in Miles City.)