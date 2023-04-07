To reject a thought or idea, you must have some knowledge or understanding of said thought or idea. If someone rejects the “interconnected and interactive nature of the physical and spiritual ecologies God created,” they will ultimately reject any biblical evidence they would be presented with. We, as believers, are not off the hook for sharing the evidence with them. We are called to communicate regardless of how people will accept or reject. Christ even tells us that we will be persecuted because of him (Matt 5:11-2) and to continue to share the gospel with everyone (Matt 28:19-20).

I am reading a book titled “Ecologies of Faith In A Digital Age” and I could not help but mentally ask, “what evidence would I give someone that dealt with both the physical and spiritual ecologies?” I kept returning to the eye as I thought through the above question. The eye is a fantastic creation. Dr. Russel Lazarus says that “the eye contains over two million working parts and is considered the second most complex organ in the body— the most complex is the brain.” It is stated that 80% of everything we learn passes through the eye and its two million working parts. Yet, in all of its complexity, the eye has only one job. That is to take the light we see, process and transmit an image that the brain can understand.

(Dan Lutz is the pastor at Grace Bible Church in Miles City.)