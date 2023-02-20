This week saw appropriations Section C wrap up business for this
legislative session. We approved the budgets of our respective
departments. The next step in the process will be for me as chair to
present these recommendations to the appropriations committee as a
whole. At that point the recommendations can be accepted or amended and
entered into House Bill (HB) 2, the big budget, for presentation to the
entire House later in the session.
As part of the Department of Natural Resources budgeting we were able to
increase funding for the Montana Grass Conservation Commission. The
commission has been fairly inactive in the past. Two new members,
including Nate Descheemaker of Petroleum County are breathing new life
into this important body. The commission is statutorily charged with
conservation, protection, restoration, and proper utilization of grass,
forage and range resources of Montana. Part of the way they do that is
coordinating with counties and other government agencies, including
federal, to make sure federal laws in place are followed. The
importance of this has been highlighted with the Biden administration
changing rules on BLM land to accommodate bison grazing on the American
Prairie Reserve (APR).
On the floor this week we started off by killing a bill by Karlan, that
would have created a new statewide program of mental health screening in
schools. This bill seems indicative of other bills this session that
would encourage redundancy and spend lots of money. Mental health and
suicide are typically emotionally charged debates that often get people
to vote feelings rather than thinking, with little regard to actual
results. What should be a pretty conservative legislature takes on a
different look when people start viewing the $3 billion of over
collected taxes from the current biennium akin to winning the lottery.
Vocabularies change from calling spending what it is to calling it investments.
It’s easy to justify when you can raise taxes this way instead of
actually having to vote to raise taxes. Even better we can cut some
taxes by keeping most of this $3 billion. It’s magic.
With the stampede of people moving to Montana, its created more demand
for building, water and sewer permits, causing a serious backlog in the
permitting process. This results in delays in everything from
construction to irrigation, so HB 114 created up to 13 new positions in
the Department of Environmental Quality to address that concern.
Hamilton from Bozeman sponsored HB 345 to make medical savings account
contributions deductible for individuals. I supported this bill even
though it has a fairly hefty price tag. It will encourage people to save
for their medical expenses and allow them to accumulate it and carry it
forward until needed. This will help put individuals on a more even keel
with those with employer provided health care benefits.
HB 321, another we won the lottery bill, seeks to allocate
over $200 million into the Coal Trust Fund. This would then be divided
between a fund to permanently endow Conservation Districts and another
fund to be allocated to schools maintenance. Interest off these accounts
would be available annually for these uses. There is much more to it of
course, but that’s the nuts and bolts of it. The school fund is
currently being funded with coal tax money, the conservation fund is new.
They are both worthy causes. My rub is this: like many other “worthy
causes” this session, it is a huge tax increase without anyone having to
vote for a tax increase. The over budget tax collection from last
session is being targeted for use to fund many things. Most of the
squirreling away of funds is to ensure that if the economy enters
recession, state government doesn’t suffer. I’m more concerned about the
taxpayers that are expected to shoulder this burden. Are your savings
accounts overflowing? I hope so. HB 321 passed second reading with only 17 of
us voting no. It is now in appropriations and likely facing a vote today. It will get a critical review.
Another stash the money bill, carried by Brewster, would increase the
disaster mitigation fund that the Governor can utilize in an “emergency”
from about a $20 million fund to $108 million. These funds could be used
to capture federal matching funds to do projects to possibly avert
future events. Again, a good idea, but would a majority vote to raise
taxes to fund if the lottery wasn’t available? A majority of Republican
on appropriations teamed up with a few democrats to table this bill.
Doesn’t mean it’s dead, but snoozing on the sidelines while proponents
regroup.
HB 356 and 361 by Ler from Savage, were first on the floor Feb. 15. Both
bills drew lots of debate. HB 356 will prohibit State government from
contracting with companies with 2nd amendment discriminating policies,
this passed 67-33. HB 361 was the most contentious. It will prohibit
schools from mandating that students play make believe. Those on the
left advocate that if a male says he’s a female then everyone should pretend
that’s true. Similarly, some don’t know who or what they are so our kids
are supposed to pretend they don’t know either. Schools should not be
able to punish our kids for telling the truth. One Republican joined 33
Democrats in opposing this bill. It wasn’t me.
Another bill by Karlen from Missoula, HB 280 was called a circuit breaker
bill. It would force the state to use your tax dollars to alleviate
property tax pressure in the irresponsible counties like Missoula who
are abusing their taxpayers. The state only collects a total of 91
statewide mills in property tax. 85 mills goes back to counties for K-12
education, the other six goes to the university system. That bill died
38-62.
HB 408 by Majority Leader Vinton, increases the cap on funding that is
provided by donations that qualify for a tax credit. This money allows
K-12 students to seek alternatives, public or private, for their
educational needs. Democrats opposed fearing loss of public ed money,
this bill does not divert any public education money. This passed second and moved on to appropriations.
Friday’s session was fairly uneventful, even having a number of 100-0
type votes. The bills highlighted above are what I consider to be the
most impactful on everyday Montanans lives. They by no means are even
close to the number of bills crossing the floor and committees.
Committee hearings go on from 8 a.m. to noon. Floor session starts at 1 p.m.,
lasting usually a couple of hours. Afternoon committees then proceed.
Appropriations, that I’m on, start at 3 p.m., or whenever floor ends if after
that. Our sessions have been typically wrapping up by 6:30 p.m. or so. Our
committee isn’t supposed to be for discussion on the policy of a bill
before us, that has been done by a policy committee. If a bill passes
out of a committee and second on the floor and involves money, it then goes
to appropriations where we can pass back to the floor for third reading,
we can also amend or kill. It is a committee that obviously gets to see
a wide variety of bills.
Thanks again for your time, it’s an honor serving HD 37.