Amorette Allison

Back in the day, people rarely died. Judge Stevell’s wife was a “mature sheaf” gathered in by the angel of death. But she died quite a few years before the modern age of 1923.

That’s when Anna Gibb “answers call.” She was “77 years, nine months and ten days” at the time of her death.

(Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.)