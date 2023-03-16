Back in the day, people rarely died. Judge Stevell’s wife was a “mature sheaf” gathered in by the angel of death. But she died quite a few years before the modern age of 1923.
That’s when Anna Gibb “answers call.” She was “77 years, nine months and ten days” at the time of her death.
At that age, her “death was not unexpected, Mrs. Gibb having been in failing health for several months, but due to an acute heart attack, which occurred shortly after she enjoyed her evening meal.”
Anna Gibb’s husband was also a judge, but not when the couple first started married life.
John Gibb was born in Scotland, immigrating with his family as a child. His father was a miner who settled initially in Maryland, working the mines there, until he moved to Illinois.
Anna Gibb was also from Maryland. According to her obituary in the Sunday, March 11, 1923 Miles City Daily Star, “Anna R. Ireland was born near Cumberland Gap, Ireland, May 28, 1845, of hardy pioneer stock.”
Her family moved north, as did her future husband’s, “moving with parents at an early age to Illinois, then an undeveloped state,” and “spent her girlhood there.”
According to Dr. Loorman Hoopes’ book, “This Last West,” Anna Ireland was born in Scotland, which is contradicted by the obituary. I’d assume the obituary to be correct. He also says John and Anna were “childhood sweethearts,” which certainly could be true.
After marrying, the obituary says she and her husband moved from Illinois to Nebraska, “then the western frontier, and homesteaded.” This was a very common story among those born in what had been the frontier in their youth. They moved on to the next frontier and to the next, until America ran out of frontiers.
Apparently, the Gibbs were not successful with the homestead because the obituary notes “returning to Illinois where remained until 1882, when they came to Fallon, Montana.”
While the Gibbs were certainly early arrivals, they did count as true “old-timers,” as it was measured by real old-timers. Sam Gordon, editor and publisher of the Yellowstone Journal, Miles City’s first serious newspaper, said to be an old-timer, you had to have arrived in southeastern Montana overland — which was rare — or coming up the river in a steamboat. That was the most popular way to make the trip, since overland could be extremely dangerous and there were no actual roads.
When the Northern Pacific arrived in Miles City in November of 1881, you could no longer count yourself a true old-timer. Any old soul could buy a train ticket and head out west. Still, for a town barely started in 1877, to arrive in Miles City on June 28, 1882 counts for something. The Gibbs family did, however, arrived by train.
Along with Mr. and Mrs. Gibb came John, Arthur, Robert Burns and Daisy Bud, each of whom would have a part to play in the growth of Miles City.
But Judge Gibb wasn’t a judge just yet.
John Gibb was a coal miner. He worked Schmalsle’s mine, using a building that had been one of Miles City’s early schools, to store and sell coal. He also took orders for coal at W. A. Burleigh’s store or Basinki’s, selling coal for around $5.00 a ton.
Tom Gibb, John’s brother, arrived shortly after John, Anna and their children. He was also a coal miner and joined his brother in digging coal.
Carbon Hill was so named because it was home to a coal mine. The original claim had been laid by a man named Haynes. And, yes, all those old Miles Citians knew each other. It was a small town.
In those days, Carbon Hill “could be seen from town” and was said to hold about 500 cubic yards of coal.
Hard as it is to believe today, there were multiple mines in Carbon Hill at one time. I assume they were all filled in long ago, since no sign of them remains today, but W. H. Bullard, later of Bullard’s brewery, operated the coal mine on the “Flannagan claim.”
A fellow named Henry Speight also had a mine out there and eventually both Gibb brothers worked with him.
Eventually the Gibbs sold out the mine and took up the grocery business. In 1886, John Gibb was elected Sheriff Gibb and the law became his life.
You didn’t have to go to law school to become a lawyer. You read law books and maybe apprenticed to a lawyer and then took the bar exam and, in the case of Judge Gibb, got to be a judge.
Meanwhile, Anna was busy with her family. Her obituary notes her survivors.
“Deceased was the mother of four children, of whom the three eldest, John and Dr. W. A. Gibb and Mrs. Daisy B. Campbell, all of whom were at the bedside when the end came, survive, the youngest son, Dr. Robert B. Gibb having died in Kansas almost a year ago. She is also survived by several grandchildren. Her lifelong companion, Judge John Gibb, preceded her on January 9, 1921, and was buried in Miles City cemetery.”
She was buried on the Tuesday following her death, her funeral held at the Methodist Episcopal Church, as her husband’s was and she was buried in the Miles City cemetery “where, after a separation of little more than two years, the companions of fifty years were reunited.”