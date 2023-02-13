2022 was the year of celebrating the fiftieth birthday of Montana’s Constitution — its visionary provisions and the unique bipartisan approach adopted by the citizen delegates who wrote it. Our perspective is from a combined total of over 30 years of legislative experience under both our current Constitution, as well as the one that preceded it.

We see Montana’s Constitution as a truly glorious document. It has honorably served our citizens as well as our landscape for half a century, and we are dismayed that, out-of-the-blue, this 2023 legislature finds the need to consider 57 fundamental changes to it.

(Dorothy Bradley and Bob Brown were both long-time legislators. Dorothy Bradley was the Democratic nominee for Governor in 1992; Bob Brown was the Republican nominee for Governor in 2004.)