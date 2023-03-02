The long article by Lou Grill came complete with a large photograph and an equally impressive headline: “The Lei Bowl Found in Sonnette Region Most Elaborate Example of Prehistoric Culture Unearthed in Montana.”
The article in the Sunday, February 29, 1948 Miles City Daily Star was a thorough examination of this incredible find.
James E. Lei, 16, and his sister, Jon Ann Lei, 13, children of Mr. and Mrs. John Lei were riding a neighbor’s ranch, through an area where “there abounds unlimited seashells imbedded in the soft stone, evidence of the presence of a vast body of water of a tropical age which followed the retreat of the glaciers thousands of years ago.”
Specifically, they were near the head of Fifteen Mile Creek which empties in Otter Creek which empties into the Tongue River.
And it wasn’t just the fossils that were of interest. “The area was also a favorite grazing ground for buffalo, which is deduced from the fact that hundreds of arrow heads have been discovered.”
So the children may have been looking for something interesting on the ground to amuse themselves as they moved a bunch of cattle.
“First noticed by Jon Ann, she dismounted. The bottom was exposed. The crust covered the top of the bowl. After scrutinizing the object and deeming it to be just a common piece of sandstone Jon Ann threw it back on the ground. Having practically decided to abandon it, James took another look and exclaimed: ‘There’s something funny about that rock.’”
The rock appeared to be carved intentionally.
“Erosion has not destroyed entirely the beautiful leaf designs carved on the bottom of the bowl. On the face of the base appears the several points of a star, in dim outline, or it may be the imprint of the zodiac, with the usual twelve divisions. The solidified substance filling the bowl upon which the figures are raised perhaps is clay.”
The idea that a Native American hundreds or thousands of years ago knew anything about the Greek perception of the heavens is a pretty questionable theory. But that might just be the interpretation of the viewer.
As for the rest of the bowl: “Laid on the base of a hard, solidified surface lies the figure of a man, prostate on his face, his right arm curved from the shoulder to the forehead, the left arm lying or stretched parallel to the body. Opposite to the figure of the man lies a disproportioned animal, presumably a dog, with its right front leg extended forward parallel with the neck and head; the left leg lying back along the side of the body. The
middle and rear of the animal’s body conforms to the curve of the bowl with feet and tail extended downward.”
There were other details, though, even more mysterious.
“Between the recumbent forms of the man and the animal, increasing the mystery of the object, is what appears to be a replica or representation of a lighted candle.”
Candles were certainly not common in prehistoric Native cultures but it might be something else.
Then there was the coloring of the figures: “That the human form was attired in a garment seems to be indicated by the coloring on the torso and the lower portion of the body, and a rope or belt around the waist line.”
Mr. Grill took his photographs and detailed descriptions and sent them off for professional evaluation to “several of the widely known Museums of Natural History of the country.”
Dr. Paul C. Phillips, of Montana State University, who was “recognized as the leading authority on the history of the Northwest region,” was very polite in this reaction.
“The bowl found near Miles City is not only more elaborate than any other artifact in the region but, from Mr. Grill’s report, is strikingly different.” He went on with some technical description and then added “other vessels unearthed in Montana have simple and stylized designed with no instances of animal figures for decoration.”
However, Dr. Phillips added, “This area has never been systematically explored. The problem of the prehistoric groups once living in Montana is still unsolved.”
Other experts were a good deal less enthusiastic. The Chicago Natural History Museum couldn’t give “definitive information from the newspaper description.”
The American Museum of Natural History said “the bowl doesn’t sound like anything of Indian manufacture.”
The United States National Museum at Washington, D. C. said “the specimen appears from the photograph to be a geological object known as a concretion, a natural occurrence in which certain minerals segregate around around some nucleus in their disposition and form rounded rocks often with very deceiving markings.”
The head of the anthropology department at the University of Washington at Seattle replied “I am sure the picture is not of an Indian carving, neither the design in the center nor the leaf patterns around the sides.”
From the attention paid to the item, I suspect Mr. Grill was hoping that
some expert would ask to examine the find more carefully and declare the Lei Bowl to be a major prehistoric find.
From the complete lack of any reference the Lei Bowl after this article, I assume Mr. Grill finally admitted what the Lei children had found was a really interesting rock.
But for a brief moment, it made life a little more exciting in southeastern Montana.