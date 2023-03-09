In 1923, the end was near for Fort Keogh as an outpost of the United States military. Although some of the citizenry of Miles City were aghast at the possibility, it had been obvious for a quarter of a century that the fort was no longer needed by the military.
The fort was no longer needed to protect the pioneer settlers from the Native tribes. They were displaced and confined by 1923. The last large contingent of troops at the fort left for the Philippines in 1898 and by 1907, there were almost no military personnel remaining.
There was a commander in charge and few soldiers but the majority of the fort employees were civilians and the fort no longer was ready for battle but instead, was place to raise and break horses for military use.
Hundreds of thousands of horses passed through Fort Keogh and the Miles City horse sale yards in the early years of the 20th century.
The numbers during World War I were staggering, with the Italian, French and British military all buying horses for the war effort.
But by 1923, it was obvious to everyone that the market for horse flesh was shrinking. Horses would be used in some capacity for another generation but automobiles, trucks and tractors were taking over most of the old duties of horses.
The US military didn’t need a remount station. It certainly didn’t need a major military base in the middle of southeastern Montana now that Montana was civilized.
So, to the apparent surprise and horror of much of Miles City, in 1923, the Secretary of War made it clear that Fort Keogh was to be abandoned, although the process would be gradual, at the request of Montana’s congressional delegation, including Senator Joe Walsh.
While the Chamber of Commerce was trying to rouse a campaign to keep Fort Keogh a fort, old-timer and former editor of the Yellowstone Journal Colonel Sam Gordon had another idea.
Gordon explained his position on the matter, which appeared in the Sunday, February 25, 1923 Miles City Daily Star:
“Being an ‘old-timer’ myself, I recognize and appreciate the feeling prevalent in that guild that Fort Keogh is sacrosanct and to be held in reverence: diked off from the swelling tide of civilization and bulwarked against the grasping hands of industry and commercialism, but I do not share it, and am somewhat surprised that our chamber of commerce should now be making such strenuous efforts to secure the annulment, or at least the abatement, of the sentence passed by the war department, that Fort Keogh be ‘abandoned.’”
But, as a long time newspaper man, Gordon recognized the power of words and had a suggestion to ease the transition.
“Perhaps it is because ‘abandoned’ is a rather harsh word. The idea of abandoning an old friend is repugnant. Perhaps ‘vacated’ would be better.”
A kinder word, but Gordon assures the reader the glory day of the fort will not be forgotten.
“What the war department has in view with regard to pomp and circumstance of military occupation only, for no secretary of war, no act of Congress, or executive order by the president can take from us ‘old-timers’ the cherished and hallowed soil on which Fort Keogh stands, or stood, for as it is now, it presents only a faded and disheveled resemblance to the Fort Keogh of forty years ago: the Fort Keogh that lives in the memory of ‘old-timers.’”
While it had been quite some time since the fort was fully manned, there was still a tradition of having the soldiers from the fort participate in the funerals of veterans, even providing the caisson to bear the casket to the cemetery. So an appreciation of the fort as a military outpost lingered with more recent residents.
Still, it wasn’t needed as a fort and Sam Gordon had a good idea for what could be done with it.
“Here is an area of some three or four thousand acres, all of which is tillable and a good part of it under irrigation, with a modern pumping and ditch system already installed.”
Here Gordon is obviously referring to the area immediately around the headquarters, not the thousands of acres to the north, which were not irrigated or tillable.
“What would that area be worth to Miles City if occupied, in small allotments, by thrifty farmers and their families operating dairy farms.”
I don’t know why Gordon thought dairy farms were a particularly good idea but Brockway Dairy Days proves any type of farming seemed perfect for eastern Montana in those days.
“Compare the revenue arising from that source with the present or any possible future revenue from government occupancy as a remount station or even a regimental post.”
In the early days, Miles City only existed because it provided wine, women and song to Fort Keogh but those days were gone. The wine was illegal and the women, while still existing quietly in their section of town, were not as prolific as they had once been.
“A thrifty farming community of two or three hundred, possibly five hundred people, could thus be secured as our very next door neighbor,
which for sentiment’s sake, might retain the name ‘Fort Keogh.’”
Gordon didn’t know it but he was describing the future Kinsey irrigation project.
“Such a settlement will need a community center and what could be more desirable to such a purpose than the parade ground of the old fort with its lawns and trees and surrounding frame of quarters and barracks.”
We might have had a small town as a neighbor but, unbeknownst to Sam Gordon or anyone in Miles City, the US government was not about to give up thousands of productive acres for nothing. They had their own plans and those would soon be revealed.