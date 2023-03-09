Amorette Allison

In 1923, the end was near for Fort Keogh as an outpost of the United States military. Although some of the citizenry of Miles City were aghast at the possibility, it had been obvious for a quarter of a century that the fort was no longer needed by the military.

The fort was no longer needed to protect the pioneer settlers from the Native tribes. They were displaced and confined by 1923. The last large contingent of troops at the fort left for the Philippines in 1898 and by 1907, there were almost no military personnel remaining.

