The article in the Friday, January 26, 1923 Miles City Daily Star had a headline that would be repeated in some form or another for the next century. It read “Celebration in Memory of Robert Burns.”

The subheads explained. “Highland gathering at the Auditorium Thursday night in honor of the Scottish poet laureate. Program of songs and recitations written by Burns followed by old Scotch dances.”

(Amorette Allison is a local history columnist.)