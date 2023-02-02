The article in the Friday, January 26, 1923 Miles City Daily Star had a headline that would be repeated in some form or another for the next century. It read “Celebration in Memory of Robert Burns.”
The subheads explained. “Highland gathering at the Auditorium Thursday night in honor of the Scottish poet laureate. Program of songs and recitations written by Burns followed by old Scotch dances.”
Sounds about usual. What was unusual was the opening paragraph.
“Celebrating in highland fashion the anniversary of the birthday of renowned Scotch poet and philosopher, Robert Burns, the Scotch people of Miles City and the vicinity, and invited friends, staged their first annual reunion and entertainment Thursday night at the Auditorium, the entire evening being given over to enjoyment of the occasion.”
It wasn’t the first ever celebration of its type but it did set the pattern for the rest.
According to “Tartan Tales,” a collection of biographies of Scottish immigrant families in southeastern Montana compiled by Isabel “Tootie” Cameron Zook and Jack McRae, the Caledonian Society was formed in Miles City in January of 1908.
There were 45 persons of the correct extraction who registered as members and officers were elected and “duly installed.” Walter Anderson was “first chief,” Thomas Giff, “second chief,” Dr. Thomas A. MacKenzie, recording and financial secretary or “third chief,” and James McMillan, treasurer or “fourth chief.”
There were three directors also chosen, H. W. McIntire, James Hunter and Alexander McMillan.
In September, 1908, a gathering was held and a silver cup was awarded to John Renwick with the inscription “1st Annual Highland Gathering, Caledonian Club, Miles City, Montana, 1st prize, Bagpipe Playing, won by John Renwick, September 7, 1908.”
It wasn’t Bobby Burns night yet. It was during the last days of summer, for one thing, not the middle of winter, when wearing a kilt properly takes courage.
On January 25, 1910, a proper Bobby Burns event was held. According to newspaper reports “Caledonia Society Will Freshen the Memory of Great Scotch Bard.” It was, however, confined to members of the club. “The club this year did not make its calculations early enough for a big program.” The “modest, though appropriate program” was left “in the hands of the ladies.”
Then the official newspaper record falls silent. Apparently, if there were programs, they were modest and for club members only. That changed in 1923.
“A sumptuous banquet was served,” proclaimed the article, “at the close of which Andrew Allan took charge as toastmaster, and officially welcomed those present. Robert Findlater proposed a toast to Burns, after which the quartette offered ‘There Was a Lad Born in Klye,’ the gathering joining heartily in the chorus, while M. Leduc entertained briefly with some amusing stories.”
There is no mention of the ritual blessing of the haggis but perhaps, with memories of the old country rather fresher in those days, such a delicacy was not served.
“Thomas Hyslop gave two songs, ‘McGregor’s Gathering’ and ‘Ca’ the Yowes to the Knowes, Ca’ Them Whaur the Heather Grows,’ both of which were well-received. Dave Irving gave an address on Robert Burns — Poet. ‘Lassie O’Mine,’ a duet, was sung by Miss Agnes Hunter and Miss McKay, and was followed by a talk by Rev. J. L. Craig.”
But wait, there was more!
“Two songs were offered by Wm. Fullerson, ‘Scots Wha Hae’ and ‘The Auld Hoose.’
And, of course, the dancing.
“Immediately after the close of the banquet and program, the grand march started to the music of bagpipes, and at its conclusion, Theresa Allan danced the Highland Fling. Harry Lauder’s repertoire was presented by Hugh Hunter, acting as his own accompanist. The old Scotch dances were enjoyed until the wee sma’ hours. Instrumental music was presented by the bagpipers for the Scotch dances, and the orchestra took their part for the American dances.”
Harry Lauder was a popular music hall comedian of Scottish extraction back in the day.
The 1948 event followed a similar program. “Three hundred persons joined the festivities at the Elks Hall Friday night,” read the Sunday, January 25, 1948 Miles City Daily Star. “to celebrate the birthday of Bobbie Burns.”
There was a bagpiper — Jim Chyne of Lavina — and “ a good number of true Scotch clans appeared in Highland dress” and there was dancing to “schottische and highland reel, etc.”
Singing that year included duets by Mrs. Duncan McDonald, Jr., and Glenn Reznor, ‘Ye Banks and Braes of Bonnie Doon,’ and Mrs. McDonald singing ‘Afton Waters’ as a solo.
Mrs. Lex Seekins performed the Highland Fling that year, Mrs. Sally Scanlan gave the annual talk on Bobbie Burns and Mrs. Glenn Denton read some of her favorite Burns’ poems.
Mrs. Duncan Finlayson was in charge of refreshments — there was apparently not a banquet — Pop Konkright provided his orchestra.
In 1973, the Monday, January 29 edition of the Star filled much of the front page with photos from Burns, which now featured Catherine Mathis and her squads of “lads and lassies.”
The bagpiper was another import, Craig Hazelbaker of Dillon.
Betty McDonald and the Master of Ceremonies, who emceed many Burns events, was the non-Scottish surnamed Pete Langdorf, sang a duet. That year, the event took place at the Crossroads Inn, which closed to the public for the occasion.
The event continues, one of the largest gatherings of its kind in the country. There is now a local bagpipe band, although visiting pipers are often invited. There is dancing with dozens of dances, there are songs sung and haggis blessed and, usually, a few poems read by that favorite Scottish bard.