April 25, 1835
James Kipp, a fur trader operating out of Fort McKenzie near the mouth of the Marias River, brings in the winter's haul of furs at Fort Union downriver along the Missouri. Kipp unloads 9,000 buffalo robes, about 1,000 beaver pelts, and a substantial amount of muskrat and prairie dog skins.
April 25, 1852 - (1919)
Edgar S. Paxson, western artist, is born in East Hamburg, New York. Paxson's work is represented in every major western art museum in the United States. The beautiful murals in the Missoula County Courthouse Building are a major work by this important artist. Another major Paxson work is his large oil depicting Custer's Last Stand, a major attraction at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center in Cody, Wyoming
April 25, 1865
The first American flag flies in Helena in front of Perkins and Hughes Store shortly after news of the surrender of Robert E. Lee's Confederate Army reaches Last Chance Gulch. Local women stay up all night before the flag-raising, sewing the stars and stripes.
April 25, 1919 - (1989)
Walter Hook, artist and printmaker, is born in Milltown, near Missoula. Exceedingly prolific in his output, Walter Hook is noted for his surrealistic depictions of herds of buffalo and other western images set against eggs, oranges, or cats.
April 27, 1948
The Billings Mustangs begin their first season at Cobb Field, a brand-new ball park. Over the years, Cobb Field serves the minor league Mustangs of the Pioneer League, the two Billings legion teams, and for a time, Eastern Montana College's baseball team. The field's downtown location, now Dehler Park, continues to provide outstanding family entertainment with a summer's evening of baseball.
April 28, 1933
Montana's first recruits for the Civilian Conservation Corps, the famed CCC of President Roosevelt's New Deal administration, are enrolled in Butte. The CCC Is established by the United States Congress in 1933 for the conservation of natural resources including timber, soil, and water. The immediate purpose of the CCC is to provide employment and training for young men during the Great Depression. Members of the CCC receive $30 per month and live in work camps. CCC projects include reforestation, the building of fire look-out towers, the laying of telephone lines, and the development of state parks.
April 29, 1878
During a very wet year, the steamer Big Horn reaches Fort Benton. This is the earliest recorded arrival for the steamboat trade. Steamboat commerce to Fort Benton is always contingent on the water level of the Missouri River. Frequently, the level of the Missouri is such that steamboats have to stop at the mouth of Cow Island Creek some one hundred miles east of the river port, unload their their passengers and cargo north of the river, and freight everything overland on the Cow Island Trail to Fort Benton. Wagon ruts of the trail are still plainly visible in the sagebrush country south of the Bears Paw Mountains.
April 30, 1803
The Louisiana Purchase agreement is signed between the United States and France. Part of this land agreement includes all of what is now Montana east of the Continental Divide. The United States pays the bargain price of about three cents an acre.
April 30, 1870
Patrick Gass, age 99 years-old, dies at Wellsburg, West Virginia. At his death, he is the last surviving member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
April 30, 1870
On the same day, Joseph Wilson and Arthur Compton are hanged from Helena's Hanging Tree by irate citizens for the attempted robbery and murder of an elderly German immigrant. The victim survives the robbery and shooting to identify his attackers. Outraged citizens promptly hang the two men shortly after their arrest.
April 30, 1989
Jeff Ballard, major league pitcher from Billings, defeats Seattle to win his fifth game of the season to go 5-0. He is the first Oriole pitcher to win five games in the month of April.