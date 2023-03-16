Calendar Mar 16, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYShare the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.RSVP Soup Supper, 5 p.m., Range Riders Museum.McKnitters Knitting Group, 6-8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Custer County Fund For Animals, 6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Sacred Heart School Board, 6:30 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish School.School District No. 3, 7 p.m., Kircher School.Maul Ball, 7:30 p.m., Custer County District High School gymnasium.FRIDAYStorytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.MC Jaycees monthly meeting, 12 p.m., Historic Olive Restaurant.Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner, 5 p.m., Historic Olive Restaurant.VFW Burger/Corned Beef Night, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars.Lenten Fish Fry, 5:30 p.m., Parish Center Hall, 520 N Montana.St. Patrick’s Day at the Bison, 6 p.m., Bison Bar.Corned Beef Dinner, 6 p.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Christianity Restaurant Industry Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Mary Nepil Paul Caine Lloyd 'Bill' Nash Wright Obit Obit Marjy M. Holmgren Lois Ruth Balducke McRae More Obituaries