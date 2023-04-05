Calendar Apr 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Miles City Youth Baseball Association, 6:30 p.m., Town and Country Club.Custer County District High School Sports Booster Club, 7 p.m., Cellar. (Contact person: Jamie Ogolin, club president, at jogolinbsf@gmail.com.)Board of Trustees of School District No. 83, 7 p.m., SY School.Local 1150 National Federation of Federal Employees, 7 p.m., VA Eastern Montana Health Care Center room 18.Walleyes Unlimited, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.American Legion Custer Post No. 5 legion, auxiliary and Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 300 Main St.Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.THURSDAYMiles City Area Economic Development Council, 7 a.m., Miles Community College room 106.Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.Board of Trustees of School District No. 13, 4:30 p.m., Riverview School.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Armed Forces Christianity Business Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Kirk Martin Warrior Loretta (Hirsch) Gaughan Leo William Billing Paul Dyba Jr. Murrey William Selk Annette Diane Johnson Sylvia Ann (Mack) Trumbo More Obituaries