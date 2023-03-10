Calendar Mar 10, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAYOpening Reception: Miniatures Exhibit, 4 p.m., WaterWorks Art Museum.VFW Burger Night, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars.Lenten Fish Fry, 5:30 p.m., Parish Center Hall.Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Nonsmoking).Karaoke, 8 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars.SATURDAYAl-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity “ANTSY” Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.2023 MC Irish Throwdown, 6 p.m., Custer County Event Center.Ranger Riders Fundraiser Dinner and Auction, 6 p.m., Ranger Riders Museum.Miss Rodeo Montana 2023 Gala, 6 p.m., Olive Hotel.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., main floor of Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.SUNDAYBrunch, 9 a.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.Open Skate, 2 p.m., Agri-Sports Complex.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, We Care Group (nonsmoking), 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center (formerly Miles City Academy), 1411 Leighton Blvd.MONDAYArthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe. Kiwanis Club, noon, Town and Country Club.Miles City Airport Commission, 2 p.m., Miles City Airport.Board of Trustees of School District No. 16J, 6:30 p.m., Spring Creek School.Custer County Water and Sewer District, 7 p.m., 713 Pleasant St., conference room. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Food Construction Industry Entertainment Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Lloyd 'Bill' Nash Wright Obit Obit Marjy M. Holmgren Lois Ruth Balducke McRae Glen Erwin Kapitzke Gordon Eugene 'Butch' Sweet More Obituaries