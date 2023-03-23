Calendar Mar 23, 2023 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYCommunity Garden Meet-Up, 5:30 p.m., One Health, 601 Main St. Suite A.Craft Class: Whimsical Wire, 6 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.FRIDAYStorytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.VFW Burger Night, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars.Lenten Fish Fry, 5:30 p.m., Parish Center Hall.Open trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Open Alcoholics Anonymous Candlelight meeting (nonsmoking), 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weapons Construction Industry Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Murrey William Selk Annette Diane Johnson Sylvia Ann (Mack) Trumbo Mary Nepil Paul Caine Lloyd 'Bill' Nash Wright Obit More Obituaries