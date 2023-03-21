Calendar Mar 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUESDAYPint night with Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, 5 p.m., Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino.Parents of Preschoolers Night, 5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church.Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.Custer Rod and Gun Club, 7 p.m., Gun Range.Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.WEDNESDAYCuster County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Cards-Pitch, 1 p.m., VFWMovie Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, 5:30 p.m., VFW Post, 119 N. 6th St.Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Wellness Seminar, 7-8 p.m., Guest House Inn. (last Wednesday of each month)Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Skeet Shooting Social Services School Systems Religion Christianity Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Annette Diane Johnson Sylvia Ann (Mack) Trumbo Mary Nepil Paul Caine Lloyd 'Bill' Nash Wright Obit Obit More Obituaries