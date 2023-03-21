TUESDAY

  • Pint night with Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, 5 p.m., Tilt Wurks Brewhouse and Casino.
  • Parents of Preschoolers Night, 5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church.
  • Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.
  • Custer Rod and Gun Club, 7 p.m., Gun Range.
  • Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.