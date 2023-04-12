Calendar Apr 12, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.Range Riders, 5:30 p.m., Range Riders Museum’s Pioneer Memorial Hall.Trustees of School District No. 63, 5:30 p.m., Kinsey School.Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.THURSDAYMASBO Workshop, 8 a.m., Miles City Sleep Inn & Suites.Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.Trustees of School District 13, 4:30 p.m., Riverview School.Board of Trustees of Kinsey School District No. 63 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kinsey School library.Spirit Riders of Eastern Montana (local Christian Motorcyclists Association), 6 p.m.Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.Cowtown Cattlewomen, 6:30 p.m., Cellar Casino.Miles City Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church.Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.Class: Silver Tray Wreath, 7 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Construction Industry Christianity Hydrography Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Violet Zawada Donald Grauman Patricia Ann Magnuson Donalene LaVerne McLeod William John Woods Kirk Martin Warrior Loretta (Hirsch) Gaughan More Obituaries