Storytime to have special guests
Miss Rodeo Montana 2023 Clancy Olson and Miss Teen Rodeo Montana Elle Bucher will be at the Miles City Public Library on Friday.
Olson and Bucher will be participating in storytime at 10 a.m.
Kids Zone to be held during Bucking Horse
Miles Above 4 Youth will hold their Kids Zone during the annual Bucking Horse Sale.
The Kids Zone will be held May 19-20 from 4-8 p.m. between The Cellar and Silver Star Casino. There will be activities for the whole family. Some of those include giant Jenga, Connect Four, Cornhole, temporary tattoos and more.
Parental supervision is required. Dates and times are subject to change based on the weather.
Pets Galore to hold Fear Factor Extravaganza
The local Miles City pet store, Pets Galore, will hold their first Fear Factor Extravaganza.
The event will be in Riverside Park on Saturday, May 20 after the Bucking Horse Sale parade from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
It’s $10 per person with prizes for the bravest people.
Variety of food offered during Bucking Horse
One of the most popular parts of the Bucking Horse Sale is the variety of food available.
Along with Miles City’s regular restaurants there will be a food court on 8th Street off of Main Street. They will begin set up at 4 p.m on Thursday, with one or two trucks opening at 5 p.m. The other trucks will all be set up and open around 11 a.m. on Friday. Their hours will vary for both Friday and Saturday and then the trucks will be packing up on Sunday.
The trucks that are expected to be available include local food trucks Devour Me, The Taco Shop and The Hangrey Hard; and out-of-town trucks Blue Moose BBQ, Straight Concession, Taste of Asia, Spudnick’s, Mia Lumpia, Haley’s Concessions, and J&M Philippine Cuisine.
The local Veterans of Foreign Wars, 119 N 6th, will also have breakfast on Saturday, May 20 at 7 a.m. They will also be serving burgers after the parade.
Ride services available
There will be three different sober ride services available for the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.
For those looking for sober rides they can call Blackout 406 Transport on Friday and Saturday. They can be reached at 406-981-0246. There is also the Tipsy Taxi at 406-852-4962 or 406-853-6686 or Clancy Smith at 406-853-8644.
Blackout 406 will be picking up and dropping off from the west end of Main Street by the Olive Hotel and picking up and dropping off by the Home Show building at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. They also offer pick up and drop offs to local hotels.
Streets will be closed for Bucking Horse
Street closures are a regular part of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, with parts of Miles City’s Main Street being closed at certain times each day of the event.
Friday and Saturday nights starting at 6 p.m. Main Street will be closed from the 500 block by The Olive Hotel to the 800 block for street dances. The closures will be until 2 a.m. There is a $2 gate fee to enter the area with the fees going to fund the street dances, including the cost of port-a-potties, gatekeepers, police staffing and cleanup.
Starting Thursday afternoon Eighth Street will be closed for a block north and south off of Main Street for the always popular food vendor trucks. This closure will last throughout the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, ending Sunday.
Farmer’s Market opens in Riverside Park
The Miles City Farmer’s Market will open their season on Saturday, May 20 in Riverside Park.
They will be set up from 7:30 a.m. to noon. The market will feature fruits, veggies, baked goods, jams and jellies, local honey, antiques and collectibles, handmade jewelry, handmade crafts and more.
A Montana State Cottage Food license is required. Non-profit and charity groups may set up for free.
To register or for more information contact Bernadette Miller at 406-234-1639.