WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture beefed up its efforts to encourage competition in domestic meat and poultry supply chains on Tuesday, awarding close to $59 million in federal grants to independent processors from Idaho, Virginia, South Carolina, South Dakota and Maryland.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the funding awards during a trip to Shenandoah Valley Organic LLC’s facility in Harrisonburg, Virginia, alongside Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Jewel Bronaugh. The department selected the organic poultry processing facility, also known as Farmer Focus, to receive a roughly $3.6 million grant.