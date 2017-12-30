Snow Removal



Garve Gierke, owner of the Silver Star Casino, uses a leaf blower to remove the light fluffy snow from the sidewalk in front of his casino Friday morning. Around three inches of snow is expected to fall today, according to the National Weather Service. Several inches of snow and temperatures well below zero are expected through the weekend according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is in affect until midnight Saturday. For the latest road conditions call 511. If you must travel keep food, water, blankets, warm clothing and a flashlight with extra batteries in your vehicle.

AUSTIN LOTT